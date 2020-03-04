We live in a deeply-bizarre, maximalist era, each day our pupils pummeled by attention-grabbing clips of people chop-hopping dry reef, pulling into ungodly slabs, or, occasionally, precariously breastfeeding an infant while surfing a boat wake. But while the rest of the world seems to assume a more in-your-face, mainlining-Mountain Dew intensity all the time, there’s Devon Howard, drawing simple, clean, dignified lines at Malibu. The above clip doesn’t scream at you to watch, it doesn’t promise glory or carnage (although it does include a floater onto a would-be snake’s head at the 1:30 mark). No, this edit just humbly exists, like a monk meditating his way into transcendence, one carve-to-bottom-turn-to-trim at a time. A beacon of minimalism. A thing of beauty.