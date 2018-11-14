On a recent slab hunt to Scotland, Canadians Pete Devries and Noah Cohen scored some incredibly fun, but freezing cold, tube-to-rail-gouge setups in their new short, “Highland.” Like a couple of magicians, Cohen and Devries make the cold surf locale look equally appealing to similar setups that boast tropical water temperatures. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself checking North Atlantic swell charts and flight costs to Scotland after watching the short above, even if you’re dead set on your warm water go-to.

Cold water sadist Ben Gulliver, whose previous work includes the beautiful surf film, “The Seawolf,” and the gorgeous follow-up, “The B Wolf,” filmed and directed the short above. Photographer Marcus Paladino shot the stills from the trip below.