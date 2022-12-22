Opening day of the 2022/2023 Jaws season went down a few days ago, with 12-15 foot waves and dreamy conditions hitting the famed big-wave spots, much to the delight of Hawaii’s best chargers. All the usual Maui suspects (plus a few visitors) were out there for the season warm-up session, including Paige Alms, Ian Walsh, Greg Long, Tyler Larronde, Kai Lenny and more. Of course, Lenny entertained us fans as always–with epic rides and also by going switch on a wave 99.9% of the surfing population wouldn’t even dare to go wrong-foot-forward on. Hit play above to watch the season warm-up sesh, and continue scrolling for more.