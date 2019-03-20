You likely know Joseph Jason Namakaeha Momoa as the bearded, burly-looking dude who plays both Aquaman and the Dothraki’s formidable warlord (#GOT). But Momoa is also, believe it or not, basically Hawaiian royalty. Momoa was born not far from Makaha on the west side of Oahu, and his great uncle is none other than the legendary Buffalo Keaulana. Anyways, the video above features Aquaman catching a few waves on the Gold Coast and in Hawaii on environmentally sustainable wave-craft. Press play and enjoy.

