Dillon Perillo’s New Edit is 100%

The well traveled free surfer drops an incredible clip stack in "dill 100"

Dillon Perillo really gets around in his new edit, “dill 100.” Scoring waves in West Oz, the Caribbean and seemingly everywhere in between, the Los Angeles-based surfer uses his A-grade tube, air and on-rail skills to stitch together one hell of a clip. If surf edits could receive a grade, “dill 100” would earn a 100%, plus extra credit for the Cocteau Twins and Wipers soundtrack.

