Dillon Perillo’s New Edit is 100%

Dillon Perillo really gets around in his new edit, “dill 100.” Scoring waves in West Oz, the Caribbean and seemingly everywhere in between, the Los Angeles-based surfer uses his A-grade tube, air and on-rail skills to stitch together one hell of a clip. If surf edits could receive a grade, “dill 100” would earn a 100%, plus extra credit for the Cocteau Twins and Wipers soundtrack.