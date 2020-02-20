The tradewinds that ebb and flow through much of the Hawaiian Islands rarely ebb in Maui. Rather, they consistently howl across the island, blowing many would-be rippable setups into shredded junk.

For Braiden Maither — who grew up hucking himself above the lip with reckless abandon — that relentless sidewind has molded him into the aerialist he is today. Being a goofyfoot, Maither has been flinging his board into the wind for as long as he can remember, and has become a super consistent gluefoot who can stomp lofty alley-oops and full rotations with the best of ‘em. Click play to watch Maither’s dizzying highlight reel from the last few months, all at home on Maui.