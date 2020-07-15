This kid is a smooth operator. Grant Noble makes riding a board look entirely too easy — whether he’s tucking into tiny blue barrels on a self-shaped quad, noseriding on a handmade glider or doing effortless transitions on a skateboard. And as it turns out, Noble has an inherent knack for shaping, as well. “I started out in the garage,” Noble says, of his interest in building his own surfboards. “Me and a couple friends were bored one day, so we just went down to the factory and bought a surfboard building kit and did 10 boards.” One thing led to another, and before long Noble graduated from making boards for himself to designing and building boards for other people under the established Russell Surfboards label. Click play above and get introduced to the young and multi-talented surfer/shaper from Newport Beach.