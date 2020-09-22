Today, September 22, is the last day of summer. The days are getting shorter, the weather is getting cooler, and in three months it’ll be Christmas. Wild, right? To bid summer adieu, Tanner Gudauskas and filmmaker Alex Kilauano put together this short film from the last four months. Also featuring Tanner’s brothers Dane and Pat, Dylan Graves, Kevin Shultz, and San Clemente up-and-comer Tyrone Fomenko, this 12-minute piece absolutely screams summer. Shot exclusively in SC and Oceanside, you can nearly smell the seaweed, taste the saltwater and feel the morning marine layer through the screen. From the long walls at Lowers to the short but intense south swell beachie tubes around the corner, this edit is a reminder that Southern California’s summer is a pretty damn good time and place to be a surfer. See ya in 2021, Trestles.