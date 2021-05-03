Don't Miss John John's New Film, "Maps of Home"

Last weekend, John John Florence stole the show during the opening rounds of the Margaret River Pro. Laying down searing carves and perfect 10-point rides in oversized conditions, Florence clearly put on the best performance out at Main Break over the past few days.

But that shouldn’t be a shock if you’ve been watching what Florence has been doing all winter on the North Shore of Oahu. Capitalizing on epic swell after epic swell, Florence kept busy during the first part of 2021, scoring mega-sized waves at an Outer Reef (y’all remember that session, right?) and bottomless waves at Pipe/Backdoor that boggle the mind. It was the perfect, winter-long warm-up session for heats in West Oz.

Florence recently compiled all his best moments over the past few months into the above full-length film titled “Maps of Home”. Click in for some out-of-this-world surfing from JJF and friends.