When it comes to surf edits, is there any surfer more prolific than Chippa Wilson? The dude’s like the Nicolas Cage of surf cinema–he’s in everything. Unlike Cage, Chippa’s performances are consistently solid, regardless of what type of wave-riding toy is under his feet. Chippa’s part in Drag’s latest, “Reptilian Vapeshifters,” is no different. Especially at the 4:20 mark where he redefines slab surfing by skimming off a rock shelf, transitions into a wave and then nails a reverse on the closeout. There’re plenty more reverses, blow-tails and big spins from the tech wizard too.

Amongst the Kraftwerk, Primus, barbwire graphic adorned webbed gloves, reckless shredding from Jaleesa Vincent and a slew of other soft-top aficionados, perhaps the most exciting part of “Reptilian Vapeshifters” is Drag’s announcement of “Rip 3” coming next year. Give “Rip 2: Fully Ripped” a rewatch here and let the anticipation build.

Visit Chippa Wilson’s extensive surf-cinema canon here.