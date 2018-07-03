Looking back, it seems absurd--the whole surfer v. bodyboarder rivalry thing a couple decades ago. The hatchet’s been buried, or so it seems, probably thanks to SUPS, but that’s beside the point. Drag Board Co. makes foamies, and mind-blowing videos of surfers, bodyboarders and everybody in between doing some incredible waveriding on them. Their new film, “Rip 2 Fully Ripped,” is must-see internet.

If you’re still living in the nineties and are just too hardcore to watch bodyboarders go places no surfer can go, especially on wild slab mutations, then skip to the 23:00 mark and watch Chippa Wilson shred while standing up on a boogie and a soft-top twin fin.

Featuring Chippa Wilson, Dion Agius, Creed McTaggart, Zoltan Torkos, Ryan Sewell, The Kneelo, Jimbo, Tom Rigby, Sue, Jordan, Thomas Robinson and more.