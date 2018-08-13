In Reef’s new short, “Rob’s Corner,” Rob Machado, Evan Geiselman and Mikala Jones find everything you’d hope for on a remote Indonesian boat trip–drained-out tubes and rippable waves.

Along with the tube packing, the trio experiences their fair share of unexpected adventure as well, like a dinghy mishap that resulted in a lot of expensive gear going overboard.

Whether he's stuffing tubes or keeping his cool during misadventures, Rob Machado just might be the ultimate boat companion. Between smoothly carving apart waves on his wide-nosed boards, he chills like a house cat on the port side of the stern–the drifter himself, strumming acoustic tunes and providing all-around good vibes on the trip. Enjoy “Rob’s Corner” above.