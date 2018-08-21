Yes, we’re still buzzing off the historic swell that pounded Nias last month. While the powerful thick-lipped tubes were rearranging Lagundri Bay’s reef below the surface, here’s what the instantly legendary session looked like from above.

From a drone angle, watch makes, breaks and double-ups so warped that even the most hellacious men in the lineup said, “No Thanks” to. The heavy tubes appear just as menacing from a bird’s eye view as the other angles we’ve seen from the well-documented session so far–which you can revisit here.

Filmed by Ryan “Chachi” Craig.