It makes sense that the Vans Duct Tape Festival, an event that emphasizes having one helluva of a good time while simultaneously giving something back the surf community, would eventually find its way to the famed shores of Waikiki. “It was the original gathering place that everyone came to, saw the act of riding waves and then took the Hawaiian style of surfing around the world with them,” Joel Tudor said about Waikiki’s rich surf history.

So, as a thank you offering to Waikiki for surfing, Vans’ Dane Reynolds, Karina Rozunko, Wade Goodall and Michael February brought self-shaped craft for the local community to try out on some fun and unseasonable Ala Moana peelers. Steve Van Doren manned the grill and the surf festivities poured into the night with film screenings and live music. Hit play to watch the good times roll.

