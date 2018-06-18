Payne surfs a shortboard for the first time since his near-death injury at Pipe last January

Dusty Payne’s surf career has been a tumultuous roller coaster ride. Luckily, at the moment, he seems to be on a high note. Having survived his near-fatal wipeout at Pipeline last January, and spending much of the time since laid up in a hospital, Payne makes a triumphant return to the thruster at the Surf Ranch. For being off a shortboard for almost half a year, Payne sure looks good and we’re stoked to see what’s next from the determined and inspiring ripper.

