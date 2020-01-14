There are only so many surfable rivers, tidal bores and falling glaciers in the world, so it was just a matter of time before Dylan Graves searched out a weird ocean wave. After all, the whole point of “Weird Waves” is to spotlight unique surf zones and the communities that define them, and what’s more unique than a man-made wedge, on a man-made island, in a country few would ever think of when it comes to surf?

Welcome to the second episode of the second season of “Weird Waves,” where Graves and Dane Gudauskas travel to Lagos, Nigeria and embed themselves in a vibrant community of future rippers who are just genuinely stoked be out in the water, sharing waves and cheering each other on. It’s an episode that warms the heart and a reminder of the pure fun of riding waves when you leave egos at the tideline and put the stoke level of the community first. And beyond all the good vibes these kids exude, they’ve got natural surf talent to boot. As Graves puts it: “Now I’m curious to see who the first Nigerian pro will be, but I bet I won’t have to turn the dial too far [in the future] to find out.”

