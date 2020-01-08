Dylan Graves and Dave Malcolm’s “Weird Waves” won Best Series at the 2019 Surfer Awards for its outside-the-box look at little-known (and often landlocked) surf hubs with passionate local crews. From the Great Lakes to Germany they explored the “outer realms of the surf world”, as Graves put it, and the series was a massive hit.
Today, they dropped the first episode of what promises to be another epicly-weird second season. For the premiere, Graves travels way north to Alaska to surf two non-ocean waves: The first is America’s longest tidal bore, and the second is a wave created by the calving of Arctic glaciers. Once again, Graves and Malcolm deliver a fun and colorful look at a weird wave and the epic local contingent that spends a good chunk of their lives chasing it. It’s a must-watch.
