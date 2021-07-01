Dylan Graves has entertained the surfy masses over the past few years with his fan-fave series “Weird Waves”, where he explores the world’s, well, weirdest waves. But lately, Graves has switched gears and is focusing his efforts on a new episodic titled “Breaking Waves”, a series that shines a light on sometimes-overlooked topics within mainstream surf culture. “In this inaugural episode,” Vans writes in their video description, “Weird Waves host Dylan Graves explores the stereotypical perceptions that often exist within surf culture, as he seeks to learn more about the LGBTQ+ surf community and understand how surfers can become better allies. Follow along on Dylan’s journey as he links up with San Francisco’s Queer Surf—an organization advocating to create safe spaces at the beach and in the water— and explores how to make surfing more welcoming to everyone.”

LGBTQ surfing How LGBTQ+ Surfers Are Creating a More Inclusive Surf Culture A look at surfing’s fraught history and those working to change its future

Watch

nic von rupp frontside barrel riding

A Lesson in How to Get Barreled, with Nic Von Rupp

More Surfer Videos
Eufy_Floodlight_1000x1000

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS