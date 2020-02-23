“Explosion Salad”, which opens with Dylan Graves in cornrows and Daddy Yankee’s 2004 reggaeton smash hit “Gasolina” blaring in the background, will hook you right from the start. In an internet inundated with daily surf clips, this one immediately feels different. It’s fun. But it’s also un-contrived and filled with clips of Graves absolutely ripping all around the Caribbean — including crazy ocean wedges (a Graves edit is never complete without at least one weird wave) to wild slabs and points. Graves has been hoarding clips from his favorite trips this past year, and the results are this: A wildly entertaining “Explosion Salad” celebrating his new grip with Octopus traction.