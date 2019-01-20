In the latest episode of "Weird Waves", host Dylan Graves travels to Bend, OR to score some river waves alongside Alex and Gerry Lopez

Gerry Lopez has built a name for himself (literally and figuratively) surfing Pipeline with absolute grace and style. But years ago, Mr. Pipeline moved to Bend, Oregon to snowboard and do other Oregon-y things. In the most recent episode of “Weird Waves”, host Dylan Graves meets up with Lopez and his son, Alex while checking out a wave fit for his new series–a standing river wave that runs through Bend.

Never in your life did you think you would hear Gerry Lopez–the man with a moniker referencing one of the best waves in the entire world–talk about shaping boards for a half-foot tall standing river wave. But you’re about to after you hit play. You’ll also hear from Alex Lopez, who introduces Graves to the local surf scene, walks him through the mechanics of the waves and breaks down the types of boards best equipped for a spot like that. Hit play and watch Graves discover another weird wave and check out the three shredders–yes, even Gerry–tear apart the most rippable wave in Bend.

