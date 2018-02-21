In this compilation of unused clips, Puerto Rican Dyan Graves finds a few waves around his hometown that definitely are on the odd end of the spectrum. It’s fascinating to see how certain swell directions will refract off coastal nooks and crannies to create obtuse waves like the one above. Thankfully Graves was present with a filmer when the Goldilocks conditions produced this surf-able anomaly, because novelty waves are just too fun to watch. Especially when a surfer like Graves rips apart their jumbled sections.