“I hope a lot of people are going to work this morning,” Dylan Graves laughs in the opening scene of the latest “Weird Waves”, while driving towards the Tagus River in Barreiro, Portugal. “[Wanting that is] kind of standard for surfers though.”

On this particular morning, however, Graves wasn’t pining for an empty lineup due to surfers clocking in at their jobs. For this episode, Graves traveled to Portugal to experience his first ferry wave, and the busier the ferry with morning commuters between Barreiro and Lisbon, the heavier the boat. A heavier boat, the bigger wake, and thus a much better wave once it hits the perfectly groomed sand bank. So basically it’s a wave pool…except on accident.

As Graves continues to learn, novelty waves are surprisingly hard to score, each with their own unique challenges. In Portugal, Graves comes up against the Spring Break holiday (less morning commuters), as well as a fuel strike (slower boats), but still manages to score what he came for. In fact, he somehow found a barrel (sort of) on a wedge that now permanently bears his name.