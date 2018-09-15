In his new edit “Blu Cobalto,” Dylan Hayllar puts the suntan lotion in the basket and executes a quick strike mission to Desert Point. Hayllar races some fun sized sucked-out drainers over Deserts’ razor-sharp reef that, like Buffalo Bill from Silence of the Lambs, would love to wear his skin. Luckily Hayllar escapes unscathed, especially with the doggy-door exit at 3:43-which is probably the most Houdini-esque ever.