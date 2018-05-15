Easily The Weirdest Surf Movie Trailer Ever

By now you’ve surely seen (or at least heard of) the award-winning film “The Disaster Artist,” in which James Franco plays Tommy Wiseau, the real-life outsider filmmaker who created “The Room,” an unintentionally comedic 2003 film that became a mainstay at midnight showings for cult movie junkies (yeah, it gets a bit meta). “The Room” became a cult classic because its amateur acting and incomprehensible plot line are absurd to the point of parody, and if the above trailer is any indication, it looks like the surf world may get it’s own piece of equally absurd cinema later this month.

According to the film’s website, this is a story about a teenage surfer who nearly dies in a brutal big-wave wipeout and hangs up his surfing spurs, but “unable to ignore the mystical and powerful pull of the ocean, he fishes in the surf, and finds more than he bargained for.”

The above trailer is filled with strange images of doctors and patients, fisherman and beached whales, surfers riding waves and a very suspicious-looking guy doing something under a car (checking the tire pressure, perhaps?). Every so often, text appears on the screen, promising “Surf around the world,” a “Mysterious call from the past” and, my personal favorite, “Military intrigue.” (Oh, and if you look closely, you may be able to spot both a Da Hui logo, and a logo that looks more than a little like SURFER magazine’s circa 1996).

Needless to say, this is a film that needs to be seen. And if you live in the San Diego area, you’re in luck, as it will be screened at the La Paloma Theatre in Encinitas May 20 and 27, as well as June 2, 10 and 17. Find more info on the film’s website.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM “THE ROOM”: