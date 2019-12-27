If the end of the year is meant to be a time of reflection, then Hawaiian powerhouse Eli Olson will have a lot to look back on for 2019. Olson started a vlog, spent the majority of his summer chasing purple blobs around the world and clocked in ample time under the hood of some seriously cavernous tubes–all of which he documented in his new film above, aptly titled “Dream Run”. The flick highlights moments from his jaunts around the world and ends with a banger section of Olson getting seriously shacked at home alongside some of his best mates.