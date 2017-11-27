Eli Olson’s as tough as nails, and just as sharp as one. The North Shore standout knows that a diverse training regimen is key for staying in top form at Pipe, and that training includes a steady dose of martial arts. Olson paired up with filmmaker Etienne Aurelius for his newest edit, combining footage of his MMA prowess with highlights from his deepest rides along the Seven-Mile Miracle. What about throwing punts? He does it as well as he throws punches, and as well as he throws himself over the ledge…You get the idea. There’s a lot of fight in Eli Olson.