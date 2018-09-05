It appears a holy trinity of weird board enthusiasts have combined forces to make “On the Edge of a Dream,” a new film about modern spins on George Greenough’s edge board design. Shaper/filmmaker Andrew Kidman (Litmus) and ripper of left-field craft, Ellis Ericson, have been working with Greenough over the last five years to tweak the speed-focused innovation that was pioneered in the late 60s. Watch the one wave teaser above-damn that board seems to cut through water like a hot knife through butter-and check out the California premier dates below.

