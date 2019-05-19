The Panamanian islands of Bocas Del Toro should’ve been nicknamed “Bocas Del Scoro” years and years ago, because it seems like each time surfers venture to these wave-rich isles, they absolutely score. Which is exactly what shredders Simon Hetrick, Sam Neigar and Matt Mcqueeney did when they arrived in Panama on a recent strike mission. In the edit above, the trio clock in plenty of Caribbean tube time at the region’s best reef breaks. Click play and watch Hetrick and co. go ham in thick, gurgly barrels and tear asunder some of the islands’ most rippable waves.

Simon Hetrick, Sam Neigar and Matt Mcqueeney score two weeks worth of pumping waves in the Panamanian islands of Bocas Del Toro

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.