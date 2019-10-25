Before you roll your eyes at the sight of yet another wave pool edit, click play above and watch the first crew surfers to test-drive Wavegarden’s new full-scale wave pool located in Bristol, England. Looks fun, no?

Last week, Wavegarden teased us with a 1-minute clip featuring their newest wave pool powered by their famous “Cove” technology. While the waves looked perfectly rippable, they were also empty and riderless, and therefore difficult to judge based on quality. Now, after watching guys like Reubyn Ash, Jayce Robinson, Gearoid Mcdaid and more test out the new machine, its shreddability is a little more decipherable.

“Put it this way, if I lived next door to this place, I would surf here everyday and maybe I would never go back in the ocean,” said English ripper Reubyn Ash after his first session at “The Wave”, which officially opens this weekend. “The waves are that good.”

While that’s quite the claim, Ash does make the pool’s chest-high “Reef” waves look fun as hell. It clearly ain’t Kelly Slater’s Wave, nor does it seem to have a Waco-like Freak Peak section, but it does look like a damn good time for any visiting surfer. According to Wavegarden’s site, the wave settings for this session were designed for expert surfers.

“The Reef areas offer many different types of right and left hand waves on opposing sides of the central pier,” the site states. “Wavegarden’s machine operator dished up approximately 15-20 different wave types for the pros to ride and enjoy; a menu that includes waves with open-face shoulders ideal for down the line top turns and carves through to heaving barrels…The Wavegarden Cove has other areas in the lagoon with smaller, softer waves ideal for beginner and intermediate surfers.”

According to a press release, the machine can produce a wave every 10 seconds and will be open year-round. It’ll cost you £40-45 (about $50 USD) for a one-hour surf, depending on the time of year and day of the week, or £55-60 for a 1.5 hour session with coaching. The price actually includes a wetsuit, booties and a board too, if you feel like heading over to England with nothing but a backpack.

The pool officially opens to the public this weekend. Click here if you’re interested in checking out the wave for yourself.