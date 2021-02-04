Enjoy the Sight of These Empty, Offshore-Kissed Tubes

In the second iteration of BBQ sessions–filmed and edited by Mallmic–Noa Deane and Shaun Manners go to town on some funky, backwashy, offshore-kissed tubes. The radical duo trade empty cylinders, and even use the backwash to launch themselves skywards a time or two. Click play to transport yourself elsewhere, and if you missed the first episode of BBQ sessions featuring Noa, Shaun, Taj Burrow and Creed McTaggart, definitely follow it up with a click here.