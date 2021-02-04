In the second iteration of BBQ sessions–filmed and edited by Mallmic–Noa Deane and Shaun Manners go to town on some funky, backwashy, offshore-kissed tubes. The radical duo trade empty cylinders, and even use the backwash to launch themselves skywards a time or two. Click play to transport yourself elsewhere, and if you missed the first episode of BBQ sessions featuring Noa, Shaun, Taj Burrow and Creed McTaggart, definitely follow it up with a click here.

Shaun Manners’ Surfing Embodies the Best Kind of Thrash Shaun Manners’ Surfing Embodies the Best Kind of Thrash Part six of our series on the world's most stylish up and comers

 

Watch

noa deane

Enjoy the Sight of These Empty, Offshore-Kissed Tubes

More Surfer Videos
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_1.8.21_900x750

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS