With the right equipment, no wave is too small to ride. A few months ago, Florida boy Eric Geiselman took out his trusty 5’5″ RNF and made good use of the idyllic, small-wave playground in his New Smyrna backyard to put together the above-featured clip–a quick 3 minutes and 47 seconds of jealousy-inducing hometown shredding.

