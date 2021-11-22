Erin Brooks Has a Bright Future Ahead of Her

At the young age of fourteen, Erin Brooks has begun to make a name for herself as the future of progressive surfing. The past star of Stab’s Ladybird contest with a recent Rip Curl Grom Search under her belt, Brooks is already living the dream life. In Rip Curl’s latest drop, the young aerial queen shows off her tube-riding skills during a trip to Indonesia. Raised on the island of Oahu, Brooks doesn’t hesitate when it comes to hollow fare–a trait that’ll come in handy when she’s climbing the ‘CT ranks in the few years (yeah, we’re claiming it). Hit play to watch the young grom go for broke.