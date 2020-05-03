A few weeks ago during a rising WNW swell, Mason Ho woke up at dawn, grabbed his 6’4″ Timmy Patterson single fin (which was originally shaped for Donavon Frankenreiter in the late ’90s) and went a little tour de North Shore on his retro-inspired craft. First, he gave it whirl at Rockies, then Vland and finally finished the day off at Pipe. In typical Hawaii fashion, the swell was hitting the buoys at 1-to-2 feet at first light, but by night, Pipe was pumping out solid 15-foot sets. As seen in this new edit above, Mason kept busy from sun up to sundown, packing his Timmy Patterson inside drainers of all sizes. Click play to watch Mason get funky on a single fin.