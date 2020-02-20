There’s nothing like it today. Channel Islands maybe comes close, or has, when Slater was at his peak. But no surfboard label ruled the highest level of the surfy pyramid-like Lightning Bolt did in the mid-70s. Founded by Gerry Lopez, who was the marketable face, and surf comp judge Jack Shipley, the brand was savvy as hell, with Shipley putting Lightning Bolts under the feet of just about every pro to tour Hawaii in the early 70s. The result: media dominance. It was impossible to open a magazine or watch a surf film and not see full-color shots of Lopez or Barry Kanaiaupuni or any number of heavies redrawing the boundaries of the possible while riding a Lightning Bolt.

Eventually, the brand overreached and descended into mallwear schlock. But for a time, they were kings.

Click play above to watch “Lightning Bolt: A Pure Source”, a 17-minute doc outlining the brand’s legacy, produced a few years back by videographer Tahnei Roy.