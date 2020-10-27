Pipe is officially open for business.

Last week, a solid NW swell hit the Hawaiian islands and lit up Banzai Pipeline for the first time of the 20/21 season. Naturally, Jamie O’Brien and crew were chomping at the bit to document their season-opening session at Pipe on Jamie’s vlog.

The surfing starts at the 5:15 mark and as you’ll see, Pipe was pumping and JOB was psyched.

“Risk And Reward” Highlights The Reality Of Surfing At Pipeline and Jaws

Watch

.

Experience the First Pipe Swell of the Season with JOB

More Surfer Videos
LTG_Mask_900x750_10.21.20

Sound off in the comments below!

Join the conversation

LATEST NEWS