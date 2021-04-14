Explore The Ever-Stylish Mikey February's Home Coast in "Sonic Souvenirs"

Want a visual tour of South Africa, guided by one of the world’s most stylish surfers? If so, you’ve clicked into the right place. Recently, the long-limbed and ever-steezy Mikey February teamed up with his sponsor Vans and filmmaker Kai Neville to produce “Sonic Souvenirs”–a series of portraits that takes us viewers on an exploration of art, music and surfing. The first episode, now playing above, follows Mikey as he journeys up and down the coast of South Africa and highlights the musical talents of South African artist Madala Kunene. The end result is a hypnotic 28-minute episode replete with beautiful visuals, rich sounds and inimitable wave-riding.