Explore Your Mind with Dane Gudauskas

Dane Gudauskas embodies the joy and magic of surfing. In his new film “Explore Your Mind”, created alongside the ever-talented filmmaker Alex Kilauano, Gudauskas tests out the form and flow of just about every shape imaginable. From a retro-inspired twinny to a hi-fi CI thruster to a glider, the boards Gudauskas rides will make you want to experiment with different ways of riding waves during your next session. Hit play above on to watch one of the most entertaining (and well-scored) surf films of the season.