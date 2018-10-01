“There were so few surfers back then, it was paradise.” In the above video, those words leave John Grannis’ mouth as he pages through binders full of mesmerizing black and white surf imagery dating all the way back to the 1930s. The images were shot by none other than Grannis’ father, famed early surf lensman LeRoy Grannis, as well as John “Doc” Ball and Bob Johnson. Together, their images make up one of the most incredible collections of early surf photos on the planet, which Grannis exhibits for “The Vault,” a new series from The Bend. Press play on the video above to see some slices of California paradise, and keep your eyes peeled for the second installment next week.