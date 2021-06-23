If you’re not familiar with the name Grant Noble, associate it now with style, creativity and the ability to ride just about anything that floats. Noble hails from Southern California, and his fancy footwork on a log has earned him invites to events like the Joel Tudor Duct Tape Invitational. When he’s not cruising the lineups in Newport or competing in logging contests, Noble keeps busy in the shaping bay, mowing down his own shapes. In this new edit, “Que lo que”, filmed by Kevin Jansen, Noble styles it out on various crafts during a recent trip to the Caribbean. Hit play to enjoy the jazzy stylings of Mr. Noble.