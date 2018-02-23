Feel The Rhythm with Shama Beckford and Ivah Wilmot

They say you can’t teach style. They’re right, of course, but oh do we wish they were wrong. If silky surf aesthetics could be easily taught, then Jamaican standouts Shama Beckford and Ivah Wilmot would be welcome in front of the class. In this edit, we get a closer look at the approaches of these two magnetic surfers, whether their laying down buttery lines at Lower Trestles or over concrete in a skatepark. Beckford and Wilmot bring a unique flair to everything they do both in and out of the water, which surfing can always use more of. Keep an eye on these two up-and-coming Caribbean islanders, and be sure to take notes.