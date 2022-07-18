The “Code Red” swell that bombarded Tahiti a bit ago (you’ve likely seen this absolutely insane wave Billy Kemper caught) just made its way to the Hawaiian islands this weekend and brought to life oft-fickle waves like Maui’s Freight Trains. The waves on tap made the rounds on social media yesterday and were historic by many locals’ standards. Hit play above and below to see what fleeting oversized perfection looks like–and make sure to pick your jaw up off the floor afterward.