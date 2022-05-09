The above edit is not one that’s carefully edited nor shot with a hi-def camera. But a Mason Ho edit doesn’t need either of those things to be entertaining. On a recent trip to Fiji and armed with a GoPro, Ho captured exactly what went down on his Cloudbreak mish, through the eyes of one of the world’s best tube-riders. Hit play to get a POV on Ho’s most recent trip to the South Pacific.

Fiji, Through the Eyes of Mason Ho

