Filipe Toledo Drops Dizzying Highlight Reel

It’s been 9 months since Filipe Toledo last surfed in a Championship Tour event. (Not counting the Rumble at the Ranch.) Whether you love or hate competitive surfing, you can’t help but miss watching surfers like Toledo do their thing on a routine basis. Every now and again, we get a longer-form edit like this one from Toledo, featuring a curation of the best clips he’s nailed during the past three years. In this 9-minute film, shot in Tahiti, Africa, America and Brazil, Toledo spins so many lofty full rotations it’s nearly mind-numbing. Watch this one twice; it might be the most surfing you see from Toledo until 2021.