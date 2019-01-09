Between being fully engaged in the 2018 World Title race and tapping Kelly Slater for Pipeline pointers , Filipe Toledo strung together the above highlight reel during his Hawaii stint. It’s clear that Toledo is focused on developing a stronger heavywater game by the few short clips of the aerialist opting for a gun and his rail-work on some chunky Sunset Beach lines, all dramatically soundtracked by some Hans Zimmer-esque Muzak. Keep in mind that these clips are most likely b-sides from the 2018 title race. Toledo has a feature film dropping later this year, along with a whole new title campaign.

The world class aerialist boosts and brings out a big gun

