World number three Filipe Toledo just dropped an edit of highlights from a 2017 Maldives mission. With hair matching the color of the tropical nation’s famed blue water, Toledo wets rail on a right hander. Toledo goes left too, unleashing rapid-fire backside attacks so fast that the spray is barely falling from one hit before the lip is vaporized by the next. Toledo puts those springs he’s known for to use a little deeper in the edit with some boosts well above the lip.

With hair matching the color of the tropical nation's famed blue water, Toledo unleashes on some fun-looking waves.

