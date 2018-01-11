Is That Filipe Toledo Charging Waimea?

The opening section of the newest edit from Filipe Toledo and Bruno Baroni is a quiet middle finger to all those surf fans who talk smack on the Brazilian and have doubted his nerve in bigger surf. What you see at the 40-second mark is last year’s world No. 10 facing solid Waimea Bay, proving that he’s more than just an aerial wiz. The rest of the edit, featuring Toledo going ham all over the North Shore, is completely bonkers. The Brazilian’s level of performance, both on rail and above the lip, is looking the best it’s ever been. Seeing Toledo’s surfing in all its dimensions here, it’s hard to think of him as anything other than a serious title threat heading into the 2018 World Tour season.