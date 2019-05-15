A first look at how this first summer south swell shaped up at Southern California's infamous Wedge

It’s not uncommon for California to see early frontrunner south swells as early as March. That was not the case this year. Mother Nature was stubborn, giving us our first taste of summertime south swells in mid-May. While most beachbreaks saw walled corduroy with some frayed ends to race, some spots stood out more than others. The Wedge was one of those spots.

Here are a couple of the best rides from the morning of May 14th. Tommy Cantrell, Chris Ward, Sage Burke, Johnny Weber and friends made good use of a semi-surfable session at Newport’s most infamous A-frame closeout.