Code Red part two? Here’s a teaser of the massive barrels currently steamrolling through Cloudbreak right now, with hard chargers Kohl Christensen and Laurie Towner not hesitating to pull in. The swell is just starting to hit and is expected to build and peak throughout the weekend. Stay tuned to SURFER for more coverage over the next couple of days.