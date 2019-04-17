I used to think that every surfer did their best work outside of a jersey, and for most that’s still surely true. But for Filipe and his fellow Brazilian Stormers? It seems like they’re always saving their wildest hail marys for the judges. Case in point: Filipe’s Gold Coast highlight reel above. You’ll find the kid spinning full rotors and threading tubes left and right, and the mastery on display is unquestionably impressive. But, holy hell, that opening punt from the Red Bull Airborne shows just how much Filipe elevates his game when there are heats to be made.

All of the airs that Filipe Toledo stuck outside a jersey

Sign Up For Our Newsletter

Subscribe to SURFER’s Newsletter to receive stories like this straight to your inbox.

By signing up you agree to our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.