For most surfers, catching any single one wave featured in the edit above would easily be the wave of one’s lifetime. But Nic von Rupp bags so many wave-of-one’s-lifetime rides in a single year that he’s able to string together a best-of-the-year list. Hit play to watch on with envy as von Rupp breaks down his most unforgettable sessions of the year.

nic von rupp

For a 2021 Countdown List, This One Ain't Bad

