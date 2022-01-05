For a 2021 Countdown List, This One Ain't Bad

For most surfers, catching any single one wave featured in the edit above would easily be the wave of one’s lifetime. But Nic von Rupp bags so many wave-of-one’s-lifetime rides in a single year that he’s able to string together a best-of-the-year list. Hit play to watch on with envy as von Rupp breaks down his most unforgettable sessions of the year.
